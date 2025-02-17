ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed By Brother, Cousin In Broad Daylight On Busy NH-44 In Telangana's Medchal

The deceased was an alcoholic and was killed by his own younger brother and cousin.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his own brother and cousin in broad daylight on the busy NH-44 in Medchal
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Medchal: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his own brother and cousin in broad daylight on the busy NH-44 in Medchal.

The deceased, Umesh was killed by his brother Rakesh and cousin Laxman on the busy road. In a video, the accused can be seen stabbing Umesh multiple times and then fleeing the spot even as shocked motorists and locals watch haplessly. As per ACP Srinivas Reddy and Circle Inspector Satyanarayana, Umesh was the son of Gugulot Ganya, a driver at Medchal RTC depot and a resident of Somarampeta in Kamareddy district. Umesh was married and had two children. However, as he was addicted to alcohol, he had allegedly been harassing his family and had also assaulted them on several occasions.

A few days back, Umesh attacked his parents as well as Rakesh and his wife. He got into a fight again on Sunday with Rakesh, Laxman and three others. The confrontation got ugly as Umesh attacked the others with a beer bottle. As the accused retaliated, Umesh ran out of the house into the street and reached the national highway. Rakesh and Laxman chased him and stabbed him 15 times with knives. Police said Rakesh and Laxman are absconding. The other three accused who got into the argument with Umesh but were not directly involved in his murder were identified as Naveen, Naresh and Suresh. Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

MEDCHAL MURDERSTABBED TO DEATHMURDER IN BROAD DAYLIGHTMEDCHAL

