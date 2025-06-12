ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, Body Stored in Ice-Cream Freezer in 'Love Triangle Murder' in Tripura

Agartala: A 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered and his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura in a love triangle gone wrong, police said on Wednesday. The victim was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman. On the other side, the woman's cousin wanted to be with her, West Tripura's SP Kiran Kumar said.

The couple was not talking to each other after a recent fight, and the cousin got an inkling, he said. He plotted a well-designed plan to kill the boyfriend, and invited him to the house of a relative in South Indiranagar in West Tripura on June 8, police said.

The cousin, who is an MBBS graduate from Bangladesh, strangulated him to death with the help of three other persons present there, they said.

Then they stuffed the body in a trolley bag. The next day, the cousin called his parents, who live in Gandacherra, to come to Agartala and take the trolley bag with them, police said.

"Accordingly, his parents came to Agartala with a car and took the trolley bag to Gandacherra. They concealed the body in an ice-cream freezer in their shop," the SP said.