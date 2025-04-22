ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed As Car Gets Crushed Between Two Heavy Vehicles In Thane

Thane: A 27-year-old man was killed after his car got crushed between two heavy vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am on the Mumbra Bypass Road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said a truck rammed into the car from behind, causing it to hit another heavy vehicle in the front. The four-wheeler got crushed between two heavy vehicles.

The victim, Vishnu Pal, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was trapped inside the mangled car and was extricated after a two-hour-long rescue effort, the official said.