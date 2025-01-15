ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed After Falling While Flying Kite, 3 Injured By 'Manja' In Nagpur

Nagpur: A 22-year-old man died after falling from a building while flying a kite, while three other persons were injured by the kite strings in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. A woman, who was among the injured, suffered disfiguring cuts to her face due to the sharp 'manja' (kite string), they said.

The incidents took place during the Makar Sankranti celebrations on Tuesday. A man, identified as Sohel Khan Salim Khan, was flying a kite on the roof of a house in a building in the Gittikhadan area when he fell, an official from Gittikhadan police station said.

The roof lacked a parapet wall, and Khan failed to notice the danger. The man received severe injuries and was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the official said. The police have registered a case of accidental death.