ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed After Altercation Over Delayed Order At Delhi Dhaba

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The incident took place in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area after a delay in the order. When the eatery staff reached the spot, an altercation ensued with Sachdeva. The staff thereafter contacted the dhaba owners who arrived at the scene with some other individuals, and a fight took place between Sachdeva, his friends, and the owners, sources said.

Man Killed After Altercation Over Delayed Order At Delhi Dhaba
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed early Wednesday following an altercation over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said. The man, as per reports, was beaten with sticks and a sharp object.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff. The staff then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, the DCP said.

Sachdeva was later taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Ketan and Ajay have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

The deceased used to work as a whitewasher. He had previous involvement in a case of quarrel. The police are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour, they said. Sachdeva' mother said that he had gone to order some food.

"What happened there we have no idea. They killed my son with knife and rods and he died on the spot. The restaurant's name is Kafila. Its owner, owner's son and their employees have killed him. What was my son's fault that they have killed him? We want justice for my kid," she said.

Read More

  1. Man killed By Naxalites Accusing Him Of Police Informer At Jan Adalat In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. Foster Son Kills Adoptive Mother In Brutal Attack: A Tragic Case Of Betrayal

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed early Wednesday following an altercation over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said. The man, as per reports, was beaten with sticks and a sharp object.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff. The staff then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, the DCP said.

Sachdeva was later taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Ketan and Ajay have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

The deceased used to work as a whitewasher. He had previous involvement in a case of quarrel. The police are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour, they said. Sachdeva' mother said that he had gone to order some food.

"What happened there we have no idea. They killed my son with knife and rods and he died on the spot. The restaurant's name is Kafila. Its owner, owner's son and their employees have killed him. What was my son's fault that they have killed him? We want justice for my kid," she said.

Read More

  1. Man killed By Naxalites Accusing Him Of Police Informer At Jan Adalat In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. Foster Son Kills Adoptive Mother In Brutal Attack: A Tragic Case Of Betrayal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI DHABA KILLING INCIDENTKILLED FOR DELAYING ORDER AT DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.