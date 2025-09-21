ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide Over Love Affair In Bihar's Samastipur

The deceased was in love with a married woman. When the woman refused his proposal, he took the extreme step.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST

Samastipur: In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide in Bihar’s Samastipur, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in a village in the Kalyanpur police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

A local villager said that the deceased was in love with a married woman living near his house. He repeatedly pressured her to marry him, but she refused. Following this, he took this extreme step.

The man was rushed to the Kalyanpur Community Health Centre by the local police; however, he died on the way. Police then sent the body to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) II said, “The man had a love affair. The body has been sent for post-mortem.” An investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said. The incident will be investigated from all angles, it added.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

