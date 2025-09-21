ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide Over Love Affair In Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur: In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide in Bihar’s Samastipur, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in a village in the Kalyanpur police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

A local villager said that the deceased was in love with a married woman living near his house. He repeatedly pressured her to marry him, but she refused. Following this, he took this extreme step.

The man was rushed to the Kalyanpur Community Health Centre by the local police; however, he died on the way. Police then sent the body to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) II said, “The man had a love affair. The body has been sent for post-mortem.” An investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said. The incident will be investigated from all angles, it added.