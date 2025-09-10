ETV Bharat / state

Man Jailed In Kerala’s Kasaragod For Failing To Pay Maintenance To Elderly Mother

Kasaragod: The Kanhangad RDO Court in Kerala’s Kasaragod has ordered the imprisonment of a man for failing to pay court-ordered maintenance to his elderly mother.

The court ordered that Pratheesh, a resident of Madikai Malappacheri, Vaduthalakuzhi, be sent to Hosdurg Sub Jail until he clears a six-month arrear of Rs. 12,000 owed to his mother, Eliyamma Joseph, a native of Chomancode, Ambalathara village. The detention was ordered under Section 5(8) of the 2007 Act and Section 144 of the BNSS Act.

The case began after the Maintenance Tribunals and Appellate Tribunal ordered Pratheesh to pay Rs 2000 per month on March 18, 2025. However, after repeated defaults in payments, Eliyamma filed a complaint on April 24, prompting a notice to the son via the Madikai Village Officer. Pratheesh refused to accept the notice.

Despite multiple hearings and opportunities to comply, Pratheesh repeatedly stated his unwillingness to pay. In the final hearing on Tuesday, he was arrested by Nileshwaram police and brought before the RDO court, where he again declared that he was not ready to pay. The court then ordered his imprisonment.