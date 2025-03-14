ETV Bharat / state

Man Impersonating Oman High Commissioner Arrested In UP's Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Kaushambi police on Thursday arrested a man impersonating the high commissioner of Oman and having protocol like diplomats in Uttar Pradesh and other states, police said.

The man has been identified as Krishna Shekhar Rana, 66, a resident of Amar Colony in Delhi.

Rana has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Trans Hindon DCP Nimish Patil told reporters.

Rana was posing himself as a diplomat by creating fake documents to gain undue gain.

A Mercedes car, one identity card and 46 visiting cards were recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest from UP Gate in Ghaziabad.

During interrogation, the accused said he was getting VIP security, according to police.