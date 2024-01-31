Loading...

Man held with drugs valued at Rs 5.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai Police, carrying 22gm of MDMa drugs worth Rs 5.50 lakh. The Police received the tip-off and orchestrated a trap to nab the accused, who's a resident of Thane district.

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a man after seizing 22 gm of MDMA drug valued at Rs 5.50 lakh from his possession, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials laid a trap near a hotel gate in Koparkhairne area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district, was apprehended and the MDMA (Ecstasy) drug was seized from him, the official said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
The police were tying to ascertain the source of the seized drug and to whom it was to be delivered.

