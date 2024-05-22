Man Held, Two Girls Detained for Murder of Mauritian National

Thane: Police have arrested a man and detained two girls for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Mauritian national on a hill in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, whom the accused had befriended, had been staying in Belapur with his son since the past few months and was in search of a job, he said.

"On May 18, the body of an unidentified man was found on the Parsik hill in Belapur. After that, the police registered a case of murder and launched a probe. The police also circulated the picture of the victim over social media, following which his identity was established," senior inspector Giridhar Gore of the CBD police station said.

"The victim was identified as Navikumar Gurudatta Babu, a Mauritian national. As per the investigation, he came to India eight months back and while he was hunting for a job in a hotel, he met the three accused persons and befriended them," he said.

The victim earlier worked as a manager with a renowned hotel in Mauritius, the official said.

During the probe, the police received a tip-off that the accused was seen with another man and two girls in the locality on the day of his murder, he said.

"The police then detained a man, identified as Sayyed Mustakin Khan. During his interrogation, the police got the information that the victim had gone to Parsik Hill in Belapur along with Khan and the two girls on May 17 and all of them consumed liquor together, which they frequently did," the police official said.

During the probe, the police found that the victim teased one of the girls, following which there was an altercation between the victim and three others, who smashed the victim to death and fled the scene, he said.

The police recovered two blood-stained scarves of the girls from the spot, which indicated the involvement of the two girls, he said.

A local court has remanded Khan in police custody till May 23, while the two girls have been sent to the remand home.