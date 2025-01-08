ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder in Bengaluru: Man Held for Killing Wife, Daughter, Cousin

The reason for the triple murder is not yet known. The police registered a case and began an investigation.

By PTI

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and a cousin at Jalahalli Cross in the city on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Gangaraju bludgeoned his wife and the other victims. After the crime, he fled, leaving the house in a pool of blood, they added.

Upon receiving information, a manhunt was launched and the accused was apprehended, police said. They added that Gangaraju worked as a security guard. The reason behind the brutal murders is not yet known.

TAGGED:

