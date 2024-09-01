Man Held For Raping Stepdaughter In Sikkim's Soreng District

Gangtok: A man has been arrested in Sikkim's Soreng district for allegedly raping her minor stepdaughter, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light when the nine-year-old girl had gone to the district hospital in Soreng town for a regular checkup on August 30, they said.

The hospital authorities then informed the district police following which the accused was arrested on Saturday, an officer said. The girl has alleged that she was raped by her stepfather at least four times in the past few months, he said. Investigation is underway, the officer added.