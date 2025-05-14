ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Leaking Military Info To Pak Intel Operatives In Panipat

Panipat: Panipat Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for his alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based terrorist Iqbal, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nauman Ilahi, a resident of Begumpura Mohalla of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh but living in Haryana's Panipat district for the last four months. Initially he worked as a labourer at a factory in Sector 29 and then started working as a security guard.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Panipat Police has conducted an in-depth investigation into the case. It was revealed that Nauman was allegedly involved in anti-national activities for a long time and was sharing information through social media platforms to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Investigations revealed that Nauman came to Panipat with his sister, Zeenat, after she got married to a youth here. He was given the job of a security guard by Rajneesh Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, who runs a security agency. While working as a security guard in a blanket factory in Panipat, Nauman collected information about minor and major military and other activities in India and passed it to his contacts in Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said.

During interrogation, Nauman said his parents, Ahsan Ilahi and Kosar Bano, died five years ago. He was in contact with Pakistani terrorist Iqbal for a long time and was sharing military information through his mobile phone. A senior officer of Panipat Police said Nauman's interrogations are underway and more information will be revealed soon.