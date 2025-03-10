ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Killing 5-Year-Old In Alleged Sacrificial Ritual At Gujarat's Chhotaudepur

The accused, Lalu Tadvi slit the throat of the girl with an axe. He then sprinkled her blood in a temple.

In a gruesome incident, a man was arrested for killing a five-year-old girl in an alleged sacrificial ritual at Panej village in Bodeli taluka of Chhotaudepur district in Gujarat
Published : Mar 10, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Chhotaudepur: In a gruesome incident, a man was arrested for killing a five-year-old girl in an alleged sacrificial ritual at Panej village in Bodeli taluka of Chhotaudepur district in Gujarat.

The accused, Lalu Tadvi slit the throat of the girl with an axe. The girl resided in the front of his house. After killing her, Lalu sprinkled her blood in a temple in the village as part of a sacrificial ritual. The villagers said Lalu was seen with the girl's younger brother and said he intended to kill him. However, as he saw the girl, he dragged her from her house and took her to a temple where he killed her with the axe. The villagers present at the spot could not prevent him from committing the heinous crime as he had the axe and threatened them with dire consequences if they interfered. Lalu then sprinkled the girl's blood on the temple premises. He was eventually overpowered by the villagers.

On getting information, Bodeli police reached the spot and sent the girl's body for postmortem and took further action. Bodeli ASP Gaurav Agarwal said basing on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, police have registered a case. He said Lalu is being questioned by the police and the matter is being investigated. Incidents of such crimes born out of superstitions have been reported from Chhotaudepur earlier as well. Instances of witch hunting and murders over superstitions remain a cause of concern in the area.

TAGGED:

