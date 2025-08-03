ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Issuing Bomb Threat To Union Minister Gadkari's Nagpur Residence

Nagpur: Police on Sunday arrested a man for issuing a bomb threat to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. The man called up the city police control room on the emergency number 112 in the morning to issue the threat, sending the authorities into a tizzy.

During their investigation, the police traced the mobile number from which the call was made. They found that one Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road near Vima Dawakhana in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city, was its registered user, an official said.

"Based on the mobile location and swift technical assistance, police detained Raut from the premises of the Vima Dawakhana. He was taken into custody for questioning and later formally placed under arrest by the crime branch," he said.