Man Held For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl At Uttarakhand Hospital

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Amid protests against the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata Medical College, an incident of alleged attempted rape of a minor girl has been reported from a noted hospital in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

The incident took place in Sushila Tiwari Hospital, one of the leading hospitals of the state in Haldwani late night on August 17. It is learnt that an attempt was made to rape a minor attendant girl on the fourth floor on the pretext of asking her the way to the washroom. Fortunately, the minor girl raised an alarm due to which visitors gathered on the spot and rescued her. The security guards and visitors caught a man named Javed, accused of attempted. The accused was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The brother of the victim girl has filed a complaint against accused Javed. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case against Javed under the POCSO Act. The complainant said that his 17-year-old sister was taking care of her aunt admitted in the hospital when the accused Javed Khan, a resident of Pulbhatta Udham Singh Nagar asked for the way to the washroom. The complainant alleged that Javed started molesting her and took her to the fourth floor by luring her and tried to rape her before she was rescued by visitors.

CO Nitin Lohani said that on the complaint of the girl's brother, a case has been registered against the accused under section 74 of BNS in the POCSO Act.