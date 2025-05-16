Man Held At Patna Airport After Two Live Cartridges Found In Bag

Patna: A man was arrested after two live cartridges were found in his bag during security check at Patna airport, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Rashid Akhtar, was set to board a Hyderabad-bound flight and then leave for Muscat. He arrived at the airport and stood in a line for security check. During the scanning, the security executive got suspicious and on searching his bag, two live cartridges were found. After this, Indigo's assistant manager of security Dheeraj Kumar handed him over to the police.

Kumar said Rashid was was to board a flight to Hyderabad from Patna airport and during security check, two live cartridges were recovered from his bag. "We called the airport police station and Rashid was handed over to them," Kumar said.

After this, officials of Patna airport police station interrogated Rashid but he could not furnish any gun license. Also, he was unable to tell when and how the two live cartridges came to his bag. Finally, the airport police station sent Rashid to jail under the Arms Act, officials said.

Luggage of passengers is checked at three points in Patna airport. As soon as passengers enter the airport, the luggage is checked and then all bags including handbags are scanned. It was at this point when security personnel found two live cartridges in Rashid's bag.

Finally, cops were called and they took away Rashid from the airport. The incident triggered panic among passengers.