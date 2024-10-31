ETV Bharat / state

Man, Grandsons Go Missing In River In Bharatpur On Diwali

A 60-year-old man and his two grandsons fell into a river while trying to rescue their goats that had entered the water.

Man, Grandsons Go Missing In River In Bharatpur On Diwali
Search operations are on (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Bharatpur: Diwali celebrations turned disastrous for a family in a village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district as a man and his two grandsons went missing after they fell into a river on Thursday. A search operation was launched but none have been found till now.

The incident took place in Nagla Banda village under Bayana sub-division of the district when the victims had gone to graze goats in the forest. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is still searching for the trio.

Police station in-charge Balram Yadav said after receiving information about the incident, SDRF team was called to the spot. "Searches are underway for the last three hours but no one has been found till now. Among those missing are 60-year-old Vishram Singh Gurjar, his 14-year-old grandson Yogesh and 7-year-old Ankit. All are residents of Nagla Banda village and had gone to graze goats in the forest when they fell into the river," he said.

It has been learnt that some goats had strayed near the Gambhiri river and the three had attempted to rescue them when they all fell into the river. A huge crowd gathered on the spot after hearing about the incident.

Due to the recent rains, water of Panchna dam in Karauli district was released into the river, due to which the Gambhiri riven has swollen in the last two months.

Nearly 20 people have drowned in rivers, reservoirs and springs in the district in the monsoons.

TAGGED:

