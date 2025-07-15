ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Life Term For Pushing Pregnant Woman Off Train After 'Sexual Assault'; TN Govt, Railways To Pay Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Tirupattur: A court here in Tamil Nadu on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment till death on charges of sexually harassing a pregnant woman and pushing her off a moving train. The court has also ordered the state government and Railways Department to pay a compensation of Rs one crore to the survivor, who was four months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the woman was working as a tailor in a textile company in Tiruppur. On February 7, she boarded the Intercity Express from Tiruppur to Tirupati via Coimbatore to return to her hometown.

During the travel, when she went to the toilet inside the train, accused Hemaraj allegedly sexually harassed her. When she resisted and screamed, Hemaraj got enraged, and pushed her off the moving train near Vellore's KV Kuppam. Later, when the train reached Katpadi station, the man deboarded and fled.

The woman sustained serious injuries including a broken arm, leg and a severe head injury after being pushed off the train. Receiving information, Jolarpet railway police rushed to the spot, and admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore, for treatment.

Simultaneously, police also registered a case and launched an investigation. When they showed her photos of several suspects from their criminal records, she identified Hemaraj. Following an intense manhunt, he was arrested near KV Kuppam and remanded to judicial custody at Vellore Central Jail.