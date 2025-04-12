Man Gets Death Penalty For Rape, Murder Of 6-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Narmadapuram: A local court here in Madhya Pradesh sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl.

The verdict was pronounced by the District and Additional Sessions Judge of Seoni Malwa, Tabassum Khan, on Friday. She also wrote an emotional poem for the innocent victim in her judgment.

The convict, Ajay Wadiva, a resident of Khal Kharda village in Seoni Malwa, was found guilty under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also fined Rs 3000 by the court, while it ordered a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of the victim.

More About The Incident

The incident took place on the night of January 2, 2025, when police received a report from Nayapura village about a missing 6-year-old girl. A police team rushed to the area and began searching for the girl with her family in the nearby area. Subsequently, a missing case was filed, which was later converted to a kidnapping and sexual assault case under Section 137(2) of the BNS and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Following the investigation, police zeroed in on a local man, Ajay Wadiva. “Ajay had picked up the girl from her home and took her to the bushes on the bank of the canal and raped her. When the girl screamed, they killed her by gagging her,” said Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Manoj Jat.

“The accused then threw her body in the bushes. Later, Seoni Malwa Police arrested him within 24 hours of the incident and presented the challan before the court within 10 days,” he said. “The court has given this verdict within 90 days. This is the first such judgment under BNS in the state.”

“A total of 41 prosecution witnesses, including family members, independent witnesses, and others, were presented as evidence. After witness examination, the trial concluded in just 2 months and 28 days, and on April 11, 2025, the court found Ajay Wadiva guilty under all charges and sentenced him to death,” Jat added.