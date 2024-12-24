ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets 7-Year RI In 2008 Case Of Murder Bid And Robbery

Thane: A Thane court has sentenced a 46-year-old real estate agent to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing and attempting to kill a man in 2008.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat pronounced the order on December 16, a copy of which was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Moin Mohammad Ansari, visited the residence of Shamik Ismail Chandarbandhe (then aged 39) at Miragaon in Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district under the pretext of renewing a rental agreement.

The accused, armed with a sickle, brutally assaulted the victim with the intent to rob him, inflicting multiple injuries on his head and wrists. Sensing his life was in danger, the victim pretended to be dead and lay motionless on the floor, the prosecution said.