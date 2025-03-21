ETV Bharat / state

Man From Thane District Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Rape, Assault Of Child

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the 39-year-old convict in connection with the rape and assault of a seven-year-old girl.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Thane: A court has convicted and sentenced a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district to 20 years in prison for rape and assault of a seven-year-old girl about six years ago. In his order on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge from Kalyan P R Ashturkar also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the 39-year-old convict, a resident of the Ambernath area.

Special Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that in July 2019, the man lured the child out of her house under a false pretext, took her to a desolate spot and raped her. He also struck the girl, resulting in a tooth being knocked out, said Kulkarni.

Hearing her cries, a passerby rushed to the spot and caught the man, who was subsequently arrested and booked for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and assault. The court said the prosecution had proved all charges against the man beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Kulkarni said eight witnesses, including the survivor, testified in the court. “The judge found the survivor's testimony compelling and consistent,” he added.

Thane: A court has convicted and sentenced a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district to 20 years in prison for rape and assault of a seven-year-old girl about six years ago. In his order on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge from Kalyan P R Ashturkar also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the 39-year-old convict, a resident of the Ambernath area.

Special Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that in July 2019, the man lured the child out of her house under a false pretext, took her to a desolate spot and raped her. He also struck the girl, resulting in a tooth being knocked out, said Kulkarni.

Hearing her cries, a passerby rushed to the spot and caught the man, who was subsequently arrested and booked for rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and assault. The court said the prosecution had proved all charges against the man beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Kulkarni said eight witnesses, including the survivor, testified in the court. “The judge found the survivor's testimony compelling and consistent,” he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRASEXUAL ASSAULT OFCHILDTHANE DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.