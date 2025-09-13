ETV Bharat / state

Man From Odisha Arrested For Stealing Bus From Chennai's Koyambedu

Chennai: A man from Odisha, accused of stealing a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSC) bus, from Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai was arrested from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the accused was identified as Gnana Ranjan Sahu (24) from Odisha. It is reported that Sahu is deaf and dumb. Police have registered against him.

The bus, allegedly stolen by Sahu, was supposed to leave for Tirupati on Friday. It was parked in the parking lot of the bus stand. As its driver and conductor reached the parking to start the service, they were shocked to see that the bus was missing.