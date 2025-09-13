Man From Odisha Arrested For Stealing Bus From Chennai's Koyambedu
The accused has stolen the bus from the parking lot of the bus stand and was arrested from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
Chennai: A man from Odisha, accused of stealing a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSC) bus, from Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai was arrested from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
Police said the accused was identified as Gnana Ranjan Sahu (24) from Odisha. It is reported that Sahu is deaf and dumb. Police have registered against him.
The bus, allegedly stolen by Sahu, was supposed to leave for Tirupati on Friday. It was parked in the parking lot of the bus stand. As its driver and conductor reached the parking to start the service, they were shocked to see that the bus was missing.
They informed the parking manager Ramsingh of the matter. The footage of CCTV camera installed in the parking lot was then examined and it came to fore that a person had driven the vehicle off the bus stand. Ramsingh filed a complaint in Koyambedu police station along with the CCTV footage.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and tried to ascertain the identity of the person seen in the CCTV footage. Hours later, Koyambedu police received a call from their counterparts in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh informing them that the stolen bus was recovered and the thief arrested.
A team of Koyambedu police then rushed to Nellore and arrested Sahu before recovering bus. The incident is being investigated from various angles, said police.
