Man From Gujarat Attacks Seema Haider At Her Noida Home, Arrested By UP Police

New Delhi/Noida: Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan and currently resides in Rabupura, Greater Noida, was allegedly attacked by a man on Saturday evening. As per the information, the accused, a youth from Gujarat, had arrived at Seema’s residence. Following the incident, the police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Seema Haider's mother-in-law.

Kotwali in-charge of Rabupura, Sujit Upadhyay, stated that after receiving information about a suspicious person near Seema’s house, the police acted promptly and arrested the man, identified as Tejas from Gujarat. He also mentioned that the accused appears to be mentally unstable. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway considering his background and all related aspects.

Seema’s lawyer, AP Singh, also issued a statement regarding the incident at the residence of Seema and Sachin Meena. He said the man travelled from Gujarat to Rabupura via Delhi, which, according to him, does not reflect mental instability. He added that the Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the matter seriously.

Seema had just returned home a day earlier after getting her daughter treated at a hospital, and such an incident taking place at that moment could indicate a deeper conspiracy, Singh suggested.

“Uttar Pradesh Police is ensuring security, but anti-social elements aim to spread fear. They’ve issued threats against me, Sachin, and Seema. What happened is deeply wrong. Seema is someone’s daughter, sister, and daughter-in-law. She deserves respect. She is residing in Rabupura as per court orders, and such acts are a violation of those orders,” said AP Singh, lawyer of Seema Meena.

He further stated that a petition on Seema’s matter is pending with the President of India, and ATS is conducting a probe. Referring to recent events, Singh said, “The Pahalgam incident is saddening. Seema, who has been living here for years and recently gave birth to a daughter, should not be wrongfully associated with others. Strict action must be taken against those responsible.”

He added that while the accused has been arrested and his mental health will be assessed, the UP government and police are likely to conduct a thorough investigation. “Seema is safe and healthy, but the incident has created an atmosphere of fear, especially since there are small children and a newborn in the home. Such an incident is truly unfortunate,” Singh said.

