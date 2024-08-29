UP: Man from Gonda Arrested For Beheading Wife, Chopping Up Body Parts & Dumping Them

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): A man from Gonda was arrested on Wednesday, August 29, for allegedly beheading his wife with an axe and then chopping the body into multiple parts and dumping them in different places to evade arrest, police said.

Police said that the accused Shankar Dayal Gupta used a cleaver and electric saw to dismember the body. The head was allegedly thrown into the Saryu river, while the rest of the parts were thrown into the bushes in Ajab Nagar village, police said.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that Gupta, a resident of the Rani Bazar area in the Gonda area had a troublesome marriage. He often had disputes with his wife, Gudiya alias Neetu, about financial issues. On July 30, the couple engaged in a usual tussle over money that escalated into a brawl.

In a fit of anger, Gupta slit Neetu's throat with an axe. To hide the crime, he used sharp objects chopped off the rest of the body parts and threw them in various spots. The SP said, "It was a blind case and we had to examine around 500 missing persons’ cases from nearby districts and over 200 CCTV footage to nab the culprit".

Police traced Gupta in Lucknow with the help of mobile surveillance. The SP said, "The cleaver, electronic cutting machine, Neetu’s mobile phone, and the metal saw have been recovered. The motorcycle used to transport the body parts has also been seized.”

Gruesome crimes are on the rise in the state with several cases being reported in the past week. The bodies of two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree near Bhagautipur village here on Tuesday morning.

The girls were aged 15 and 18. Although police said prima facie it appeared that the two girls died by suicide, the father of one of the deceased alleged murder. A few days ago on August 26, a local trader's body was found in a field in the Akhandnagar area with police suspecting personal enmity as the motive behind the crime.

Read More: