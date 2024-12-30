Man From Chhattisgarh's Nawadih Village Carries Pregnant Wife To Hospital Due To Poor Road Connectivity

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: A heart-wrenching incident came to light on December 28 here as a man walked carrying his pregnant wife on his shoulders and travelled for five kilometres to reach the hospital in Nawadih of the Sarbhokha area.

Urmila, a woman of the Pando tribe, was suffering from labour pains. Due to the lack of road connectivity in the village, her husband decided to save his wife's life by lifting her in his arms and starting to walk towards the hospital.

Man Carries Pregnant Wife In Arms To Hospital (ETV Bharat)

The people of Sarbhoka face recurring problems, especially during illness or emergencies. Whenever someone falls ill, they have to be carried to the hospital on a cot, in a palanquin, or even in someone's lap. This is due to the lack of proper roads in areas like Sarbhoka and Nawadih. ETV Bharat has been continuously highlighting such issues in the region. Similar incidents have occurred three times in the past month, where a sick person had to be transported to the hospital on a cot. The lack of roads is a major challenge for the people here. However, after the news was telecast on ETV, the government took action to address this issue.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal acknowledged that the lack of roads has hindered the development of health facilities in the Nawadih area. He mentioned that the issue has been discussed with the district administration, and the construction of a road will soon begin under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. This initiative will improve access to health services for the people of Nawadih village. Additionally, a road will be constructed for the benefit of backward tribal communities under the PM Janman Yojana, ensuring that all tribes in the area will benefit.