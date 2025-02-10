Man Fined Rs 25,000 For Taking Selfie Near Wild Elephant In Karnataka’s Bandipur

Bandipur: Karnataka’s Forest Department imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a man who was seen teasing a wild elephant that had come onto the road in search of food here. In addition to the fine, a letter was sought from him with a commitment that he would not disturb wild animals in the future.

The incident took place on Saturday, and the man was identified as Shahul Hameed, a resident of Gundlupet town. He was seen in a video recklessly posing for a photo in front of a wild elephant that had come onto the Bandipur-Ooty road in search of food.

The video captured the elephant screaming on the road while Shahul teased it and took selfies. The act prompted criticism from the netizens and prompted action from the forest authorities.

Environmental activist Joseph Hoover even demanded that the man “who went wild” in front of the wild elephant should be arrested. However, the Bandipur Forest Department set him free with a fine and bond, pledging not to repeat such acts in the future.

“While returning from Bandipur National Park to Ooty, I clicked photos and videos in front of an elephant. For this, I have paid a fine of Rs 25,000,” Hameed said in a public statement issued after the incident.

“Throwing plastic, parking vehicles, and capturing videos and photos in the environment of this national park is wrong. Therefore, no one should make such mistakes,” he added.