Man Fined Rs 25,000 For Taking Photo With Elephant In Bandipur

Screengrab from the video where Basavaraj is seen running away from the elephant. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka Forest Department has fined a man who narrowly escaped death after he went to click a photo with a wild elephant that had come down on the road in search of food. Basavaraj of Nanjangud has been fined Rs 25,000.

A wild elephant was reportedly eating a bag of carrots from a lorry when Basavaraj got out of the car and tried to take a selfie. This angered the elephant and in the disturbing video that has now gone viral on social media, the elephant can be seen chasing down Basavaraj, who stumbles and falls down, almost getting trampled by the raging elephant.

In the video, Basavaraj can be seen in a white shirt, trying to click a picture with the elephant, on the side of the road. Tourists in a car filmed it and the elephant can also be seen trying to attack the car, before walking away.

Fortunately, Basavaraj had a narrow escape, suffering only minor abrasions and bruises. As the video went viral on social media, the Bandipur Forest Department traced him out and made him write a letter of apology, before imposing the fine.