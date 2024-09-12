ETV Bharat / state

Man Finds Frog Leg In Samosa Bought From Ghaziabad Sweet Shop, Food Dept Sends Sample For Testing

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Aman Sharma had bought four samosas from a sweet shop in Ghaziabad. While eating with his family at home, he found a frog leg in one of the samosas. He returned to the shop with the samosa and then informed police by dialing 112. The food safety department has collected the samosa's sample and sent it to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing.

Frog leg found in samosa (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A commotion ensued in a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after a frog leg was found in a samosa that a customer had bought here. The angry customer came to the shop with the samosa and created a ruckus in the shop. He then reported the matter to police.

The incident occurred at a popular sweet shop in Indirapuram of Ghaziabad. On receiving the complaint, the food department took a sample of the samosa from the shop and sent it to the laboratory for testing. A video of the entire incident has also surfaced, where the customer is seen reaching the shop with the samosa. A ruckus breaks out at the shop and the customer is seen involved in an argument with the shopkeeper.

The complainant, named Aman Sharma, said he had bought four samosas from a sweet shop in Indirapuram. When he reached home and began eating the samosas with his family, a frog leg was seen in one of the samosas. After which, he went to the sweet shop with the samosa to complain to the shopkeeper. Aman also informed the police by dialing 112 after which, a police team reached the spot and informed the food department.

"Information was received through police that a frog leg was found in a samosa. A food safety officer was sent to the spot for investigation. The officer inspected the shop's premises, including its kitchen and warehouse. The premises were found to be clean. A sample of the samosa has been taken from the shop and sent to Lucknow for testing. After receiving the sample's report, action will be taken accordingly," Ashutosh Rai, chief food safety officer said.

