Man Fakes Abduction To Take Money From Family, After His Arrest, Father Ends Up Paying For Bail

A man who faked his abduction to his family in a bid to take money from his father was taken into custody in Maharashtra's Pune.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Bhadohi: A man who allegedly faked his abduction to his family in a bid to take money from his father was taken into custody in Maharashtra's Pune, officials here said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old's father, meanwhile, still had to pay to secure his release on bail after he was brought to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi from Pune, where he was hiding.

According to officials, on March 7, Pradeep Chauhan sent a message to his father claiming that he had been kidnapped and then switched off his phone.

Concerned, his father, Rama Shankar Chauhan, reported the matter to the police.

The station in charge of Chauri police station here said during the investigation that Pradeep's location was traced to the Hinjewadi police station limits in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune.

Pradeep admitted during questioning that he left home voluntarily without informing anyone and had not been kidnapped. Police said he confessed that he had sent the fake kidnapping message to his father to obtain money from him.

A case was registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). His father pleaded for his release, citing Holi festival. Since the charges were bailable, police granted him bail, Kumar added.

TAGGED:

BAIL MONEY SCAMFAKE ABDUCTIONMAN FAKES OWN KIDNAPPING

