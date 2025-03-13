ETV Bharat / state

Man Fakes Abduction To Take Money From Family, After His Arrest, Father Ends Up Paying For Bail

Bhadohi: A man who allegedly faked his abduction to his family in a bid to take money from his father was taken into custody in Maharashtra's Pune, officials here said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old's father, meanwhile, still had to pay to secure his release on bail after he was brought to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi from Pune, where he was hiding.

According to officials, on March 7, Pradeep Chauhan sent a message to his father claiming that he had been kidnapped and then switched off his phone.

Concerned, his father, Rama Shankar Chauhan, reported the matter to the police.