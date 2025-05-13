Damoh: Man Ends Life After Killing Three Daughters

Damoh: In a disturbing instance that has come to light from Muhrai village in Damoh, a man killed his three daughters before ending his own life.

According to sources Vinod Jat of Haryana was visiting his wife’s parental family before he resorted to this extreme step. One of the kids died during treatment at Damoh District Hospital while the remaining two were declared dead on arrival at the local hospital.

Muhrai village falls in the jurisdiction of Gaisabad Police Station where a case has been registered. The reason why Vinod resorted to this act is yet to be ascertained.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prashant Suman disclosed, “Vinod had been residing along with his wife and daughters at his in-laws' house for the last 20 days. There was some tension brewing within the family."

"He took his daughters outside the house and made them have a cold drink that was laced with some poisonous substance. Later he ended his own life. The exact reason why he did this is yet unknown. We are talking to various people including family members," he added.