Man Ends Life After Killing Daughter Over Love Affair In Noida

Noida: A man died allegedly by suicide after killing her daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Kotwali Kasna area, after the man found that her daughter had a love affair, they said.

On receiving the information, the Kasna police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem.

Greater Noida's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Kumar said that Kasna police received the information about the incident that a man had died by suicide, and the body of a young woman had been found near him.

“The police rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter. It was revealed that the man lived with his family in his house in the Sirsa New Colony,” Kumar added.

Presently, the police have been conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and necessary action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives.