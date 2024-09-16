ETV Bharat / state

Man Ends Life After Argument Over Loud Music At Chhattisgarh Ganpati Pandal

Durg: A man suffering from a heart ailment allegedly died by suicide in Durg in Chhattisgarh after an argument with organisers of a Ganesh pandal that was playing loud music, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Hathkhoj area under Purani Bhilai police station limits, he said.

"As per preliminary information, Dhannu Lal Sahu (55) and his kin objected to loud music at a Ganpati pandal near his house on Saturday night. Despite being told that Sahu suffered from a heart ailment, the pandal organisers did not turn down the volume. Sahu called police helpline 112 and a team arrived there and got the organisers to switch off the music," the official said.

"However, the tussle continued between Sahu and the organisers, with both sides reaching the police station but not filing a complaint. On Sunday morning, he was found dead in his home. We have found a note purportedly written by Sahu accusing a pandal organiser of harassing him. We are verifying its authenticity," he said. An accidental death report was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.