Man Ends Life After 'Killing' Wife, Two Minor Daughters In UP's Unnao

Unnao: A man died by suicide allegedly after killing his wife and two minor daughters in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident that took place in Sahabkheda village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Achalganj police station, shook the locals who gathered in large numbers outside the house where police recovered the bodies.

Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Deepak Bhukar, said that a resident identified as Sandeep Yadav informed the Achalganj police station that his brother Amit Yadav (35) had died by suicide in his house. On receiving the information, the police station and the field unit team reached the spot and inspected the incident site.

The police found the bodies of Amit Yadav, his wife Geeta (30) and their two daughters (10 and 6 years old). The SP said that during the investigation, the police found no external injury marks on the bodies.

"Prima facie, it appears that Amit first killed his wife and both daughters and then died by suicide. However, clear information has not been received yet about the real reason behind the incident. The police have sent all the bodies for post-mortem," the SP said.

He added that the case is being thoroughly investigated from all angles, and evidence is being collected by the forensic team. "The family and the people around are being questioned," he said.

To get to the bottom of the reasons for the incident, the police, during their probe, are keeping in mind all aspects, including mental stress, domestic discord, and the financial condition of the family, among others. There is a wave of mourning in the entire village as locals recall that the deceased Amit was a calm person, from whom no one expected such an incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.