Man-Eating Wolves Continue To Terrorise UP's Bahraich Villages: 2 Girls Attacked On Tuesday Night

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Despite the efforts of the authorities to catch the man-eater wolves, two girls were injured in two separate incidents of wolf attack in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Man-eating wolves have been roaming in more than 50 villages in the district terrorising the residents. Despite the capture of five man-eating wolves, the terror continues in the district's Mahsi area highlighting the ongoing threat to residents.

Lajjavati, a resident of Gadarian Purwa Maikupurwa village of Mahsi, said she was sleeping with her 11-year-old daughter Suman on Tuesday night when a wolf attacked her daughter. The animal tried to drag her away. Hearing the girl's scream, the family members raised an alarm. When the people around gathered, the wolf fled. The girl is being treated at Mahsi Health Center. "Wolf attacked an 11-year-old girl tonight. The girl was admitted to CHC Mahasi and is under treatment," said Mahasi CHC in-charge.

A 10-year-old girl, Shivani from Bhawanipur village, was attacked by a wolf that entered her home early Wednesday morning. The family members rushed to her aid after hearing her screams, causing the wolf to flee. She has been admitted to Bahraich Medical College.

The attacks have caused widespread fear among the villagers, who have been living in constant anxiety since the wolves began terrorising the region. Despite the efforts of the forest department, which has deployed over 500 personnel to capture the remaining wolves, the threat remains persistent.

The authorities have urged residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from wolf attacks. They have also emphasised the importance of community awareness and cooperation in combating this dangerous situation.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves to catch them.

Three-snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the wolves' habitat.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. Nine people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured so far due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich. (With agency inputs)