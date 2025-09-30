ETV Bharat / state

Man-Eating Wolf Scare In Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Couple Killed In Bahraich, CM Yogi Issues Shoot-At-Sight Order

Bahraich: Fear gripped Pyarepurwa village in Kaiserganj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich after a man-eating wolf mauled an elderly couple to death and injured three women in separate late-night attacks.

The killings triggered public outrage, with villagers vandalising forest officials’ vehicles and chasing them away with sticks. The victims, Khedan (60) and his wife Mankiya (55), had gone to guard their crops on Monday night. Their bodies, which were partially eaten, were discovered in a nearby field the next morning.

Villagers allege the wolf devoured one of the man’s hands and part of his body before fleeing. In nearby villages, three women, Meena (35), Dhanpatiya, and Sebri (30), were attacked while sleeping. All three were injured and later referred to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. Sebri, who survived a direct attack, confirmed that the predator was indeed a wolf.

Anger boiled over when villagers accused the forest department of arriving hours late despite being alerted at night.

After DFO Ajit Pratap Singh and SDO Rashid Jameel reached the village in the morning, their vehicles were vandalised, and they barely escaped under attack from enraged residents.

The situation worsened as villagers openly declared they had lost faith in the forest department, accusing officials of negligence and misleading them with drone surveillance and false claims of having killed wolves.