ETV Bharat / state

Man-Eating Wolf Scare In Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Couple Killed In Bahraich, CM Yogi Issues Shoot-At-Sight Order

Bodies of Khedan (60) and his wife Mankiya (55), who had gone to guard their crops, were partially eaten by wolf.

Man-Eating Wolf Scare In Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Couple Killed In Bahraich, CM Yogi Issues Shoot-At-Sight Order
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bahraich: Fear gripped Pyarepurwa village in Kaiserganj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich after a man-eating wolf mauled an elderly couple to death and injured three women in separate late-night attacks.

The killings triggered public outrage, with villagers vandalising forest officials’ vehicles and chasing them away with sticks. The victims, Khedan (60) and his wife Mankiya (55), had gone to guard their crops on Monday night. Their bodies, which were partially eaten, were discovered in a nearby field the next morning.

Villagers allege the wolf devoured one of the man’s hands and part of his body before fleeing. In nearby villages, three women, Meena (35), Dhanpatiya, and Sebri (30), were attacked while sleeping. All three were injured and later referred to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. Sebri, who survived a direct attack, confirmed that the predator was indeed a wolf.
Anger boiled over when villagers accused the forest department of arriving hours late despite being alerted at night.

After DFO Ajit Pratap Singh and SDO Rashid Jameel reached the village in the morning, their vehicles were vandalised, and they barely escaped under attack from enraged residents.
The situation worsened as villagers openly declared they had lost faith in the forest department, accusing officials of negligence and misleading them with drone surveillance and false claims of having killed wolves.

Political slugfest over wolf scare

With fear spreading, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly issued a “shoot-at-sight” order against the rogue wolves. But confusion prevailed while a ranger claimed a wolf was killed, but the DFO denied it, fueling suspicions that an injured, lame wolf continues to roam and attack.

This is not the first such terror. Wolves have already killed four children in Bahraich this season and injured 16 others, two critically. Villagers now demand a permanent solution, warning that the administration’s failure has left them defenceless.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in, slamming the government on X: “The wolf problem in Uttar Pradesh has become life-threatening. The government should stop showing off and actually solve the problem on the ground.”

Read more

  1. Bahraich : Three-Month-Old Girl Killed In Wolf Attack
  2. Bahraich Wolf Attack: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, 3 Injured, Villagers Terrorised

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAHARAICH WOLF ATTACKCOUPLE KILLED IN WOLF ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

Delhi Sees Hottest September Morning In 6 Years: Why This Sudden Heat and Humidity?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.