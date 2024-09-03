ETV Bharat / state

Man Eater Wolf Horror Continues In UP's Bahraich: 5-Year-Old Girl Injured In Attack On Monday Midnight

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Anwar Ali was sleeping with his family when a man-eating wolf entered his house. The wolf caught the neck of his five-year-old daughter and dragged her. The family woke up hearing the girl screaming. The locals nearby also joined them in successfully chasing away the beast.

Man Eater Wolf Horror Continues In UP's Bahraich: 5-Year-Old Girl Injured In Attack
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In the continuing horror and scare of attacks by man-eater wolves, a five-year-old girl was injured following an attack in the Girdharpurva of Pandohiya Gram Panchayat in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, the wolf fled after the family members made noise and the locals chased away thereby preventing fatal injuries.

Anwar Ali was sleeping with his family when a man-eating wolf entered his house. The wolf caught the neck of his five-year-old daughter and dragged her. The family woke up hearing the girl screaming. The locals nearby also joined them in successfully chasing away the beast.

Nine of the 10 killed in the recent series of attacks of man-eater wolves in the region are children. The relentless attacks by wolves on more than 35 villages have left residents traumatised and in a state of turmoil.

In response to ongoing wolf attacks in Mahsi tehsil, 32 revenue teams and 25 forest department teams have been deployed to prevent casualties and conduct search operations. 11 officials have been designated as nodal officers. Special teams, including the Barabanki DFO and personnel from neighbouring districts, have also been mobilized to address the situation, which continues to cause panic among local residents

The forest department and police teams are engaged in the hunt for the wolves. Apart from Bahraich, teams from Katarniaghat, Shravasti, Gonda and Barabanki are also part of the combing operation. Drones are also used in searching for the wolves. Four man-eating wolves have been caught so far in the search.

Despite the presence of forest officials and their efforts to capture them, wolves have continued their attacks in the region. The incident has spread panic throughout the entire Mahsi area with the locals expressing discontent with the inability of officials to contain the threat.

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In the continuing horror and scare of attacks by man-eater wolves, a five-year-old girl was injured following an attack in the Girdharpurva of Pandohiya Gram Panchayat in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, the wolf fled after the family members made noise and the locals chased away thereby preventing fatal injuries.

Anwar Ali was sleeping with his family when a man-eating wolf entered his house. The wolf caught the neck of his five-year-old daughter and dragged her. The family woke up hearing the girl screaming. The locals nearby also joined them in successfully chasing away the beast.

Nine of the 10 killed in the recent series of attacks of man-eater wolves in the region are children. The relentless attacks by wolves on more than 35 villages have left residents traumatised and in a state of turmoil.

In response to ongoing wolf attacks in Mahsi tehsil, 32 revenue teams and 25 forest department teams have been deployed to prevent casualties and conduct search operations. 11 officials have been designated as nodal officers. Special teams, including the Barabanki DFO and personnel from neighbouring districts, have also been mobilized to address the situation, which continues to cause panic among local residents

The forest department and police teams are engaged in the hunt for the wolves. Apart from Bahraich, teams from Katarniaghat, Shravasti, Gonda and Barabanki are also part of the combing operation. Drones are also used in searching for the wolves. Four man-eating wolves have been caught so far in the search.

Despite the presence of forest officials and their efforts to capture them, wolves have continued their attacks in the region. The incident has spread panic throughout the entire Mahsi area with the locals expressing discontent with the inability of officials to contain the threat.

Last Updated : 11 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATTACKED 5 YEAR OLD GIRLCHILDREN TARGET OF WOLVESWOLF CM YOGI ADITYANATHMAN EATER WOLFBAHRAICH WOLF TERROR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.