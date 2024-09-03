Man Eater Wolf Horror Continues In UP's Bahraich: 5-Year-Old Girl Injured In Attack On Monday Midnight

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In the continuing horror and scare of attacks by man-eater wolves, a five-year-old girl was injured following an attack in the Girdharpurva of Pandohiya Gram Panchayat in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, the wolf fled after the family members made noise and the locals chased away thereby preventing fatal injuries.

Anwar Ali was sleeping with his family when a man-eating wolf entered his house. The wolf caught the neck of his five-year-old daughter and dragged her. The family woke up hearing the girl screaming. The locals nearby also joined them in successfully chasing away the beast.

Nine of the 10 killed in the recent series of attacks of man-eater wolves in the region are children. The relentless attacks by wolves on more than 35 villages have left residents traumatised and in a state of turmoil.

In response to ongoing wolf attacks in Mahsi tehsil, 32 revenue teams and 25 forest department teams have been deployed to prevent casualties and conduct search operations. 11 officials have been designated as nodal officers. Special teams, including the Barabanki DFO and personnel from neighbouring districts, have also been mobilized to address the situation, which continues to cause panic among local residents

The forest department and police teams are engaged in the hunt for the wolves. Apart from Bahraich, teams from Katarniaghat, Shravasti, Gonda and Barabanki are also part of the combing operation. Drones are also used in searching for the wolves. Four man-eating wolves have been caught so far in the search.

Despite the presence of forest officials and their efforts to capture them, wolves have continued their attacks in the region. The incident has spread panic throughout the entire Mahsi area with the locals expressing discontent with the inability of officials to contain the threat.