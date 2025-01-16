ETV Bharat / state

Man Drives Car With Girlfriend's Husband On Bonnet For 5 Km In Moradabad, Held

Moradabad: A man was arrested after he drove his car with his girlfriend's husband clinging to the bonnet for five kilometres as she sat beside him in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Moradabad-Agra highway on Wednesday evening.

According to police, Sameer, a resident of Bilari district, had gone to Katghar for some work last evening and spotted his wife, Gulbano, sitting next to a man, identified as Mahir, in a car. He immediately went in front of the car to confront the two.

In order to stop the car, Sameer climbed on the car's bonnet. However, Mahir drove off the car at high speed with Sameer hanging on the bonnet. He kept driving the car along the Moradabad-Agra highway in this manner. Passers-by on the highway attempted to stop the car, but Mahir did not halt.