Man Drives Car With Girlfriend's Husband On Bonnet For 5 Km In Moradabad, Held

Moradabad: A man was arrested after he drove his car with his girlfriend's husband clinging to the bonnet for five kilometres as she sat beside him in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Moradabad-Agra highway on Wednesday evening.
According to police, Sameer, a resident of Bilari district, had gone to Katghar for some work last evening and spotted his wife, Gulbano, sitting next to a man, identified as Mahir, in a car. He immediately went in front of the car to confront the two.
In order to stop the car, Sameer climbed on the car's bonnet. However, Mahir drove off the car at high speed with Sameer hanging on the bonnet. He kept driving the car along the Moradabad-Agra highway in this manner. Passers-by on the highway attempted to stop the car, but Mahir did not halt.
After driving for nearly five kilometres, when the car stopped due to traffic congestion, some passers-by immediately surrounded the car and helped Sameer alight from the bonnet. A passer-by also made a video of this entire incident and uploaded it on social media.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sameer and Gulbano got into frequent disputes ever since their marriage. Thus, Gulbano was living separately from her husband in Karula area of Moradabad.
SP City Ranvijay Singh said a complaint has been received from Sameer following which, a case was registered in this connection. Police took the driver into custody last night itself and the car has been seized, he said.
Read more