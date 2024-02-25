Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet for Nearly Three Kilometres in Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for three kilometres in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said after a collision between two cars, the argument turned into a heated dispute. "The incident took place in Vaishali of Kaushambi police station area of Ghaziabad. When one of the car drivers identified as Ramesh, a resident of Palam Colony, South Delhi started arguing, the accused driver, identified as Tarang Jain, a resident of Vaishali Sector-5 tried to run the car over him. Then the victim sat on the bonnet of the car and the accused kept driving the car for nearly three kilometres," the police official added.

According to the police official, the victim then filed a complaint at the police station, following which a case was registered at the Kaushambi police station registered a case and the accused was apprehended.

Kaushambi police station in-charge Sarvesh Pal said the accused was arrested from Vaishali Sector 5 on Sunday. "The car used in the incident has also been seized," Pal said.

A purported video of the incident was captured by a CCTV camera. Earlier, a man was hit by a minibus and dragged on its bonnet for some distance in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. A PCR call was received and the caller alleged that while going from the DND flyover towards Noida, the driver of a minibus hit him in Lajpat Nagar and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle for some distance.

