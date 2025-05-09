Man Dies While Helping Stranger Change His Tyre In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was killed while helping a stranded motorist change his flat tyre when a car hit them on the Outer Ring Road near Himayatsagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rajendranagar police station inspector, Castro, said a probe has been launched into the incident. The deceased, Manoj, a resident of Madhapur, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He worked as a driver, he said.

According to police, a motorist, Nadeem, was heading from Gachibowli to Shamshabad when the tyre of his car burst after crashing into a divider. As Nadeem struggled to change the tyre, another fellow motorist, Pawan, stopped to lend a helping hand but he failed to change the tyre.

Noticing the two men in need of assistance, Manoj, a driver from Madhapur, pulled over to help. He took the tools from Nadeem and started removing the tyre.

Suddenly, a speeding car crashed into the two parked vehicles, running over Manoj and Pawan. While Manoj died at the spot, Pawan suffered injuries. The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused significant damage to all three vehicles.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being probed. Pawan is currently recovering from his injuries and his condition is stated to be stable," the inspector said.