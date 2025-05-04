ETV Bharat / state

Car Explodes, Driver Dies In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Police said the mangled remains of an LPG cylinder was found in the car which was being driven by 50-year-old Sunil Agarwal.

A moving car exploded and caught fire burning its driver to death at Kadma locality in Jamshedpur
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

Jamshedpur: A moving car exploded and caught fire burning its driver to death at Kadma locality in Jamshedpur.

Police said the mangled remains of an LPG cylinder was found in the car which was being driven by 50-year-old Sunil Agarwal of Vijaya Heritage in Kadma. CCR DSP Manoj Thakur said Agarwal's family said he had left home with the cylinder. He said the explosion was caused by the LPG cylinder and the car was completely burnt to ashes.

Locals said they were shocked to see the car exploding and catching fire in a matter of seconds. Before anyone could react, Agarwal was charred to death as he did not have time to get out of the vehicle. A team of forensic experts collected evidence from the mishap site. Thakur said Agarwal's charred body was recovered from the car. The matter is being investigated, he said.

Transporting an LPG cylinder in a car can be dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. LPG is a flammable gas, and if a leak occurs or the cylinder is damaged, it can lead to fire or explosion. However, it's generally permitted to transport them in private vehicles for short distances, but it's crucial to follow safety guidelines.

LPG is heavier than air and can settle at the floor of the car. If the cylinder has a leaky or defective valve, liquid LPG may leak, creating a flammable environment. If the cylinder is tilted, the liquid LPG may come into contact with the O-ring, potentially causing it to freeze and leak.

