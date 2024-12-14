Man Dies In Arson After Domestic Dispute With Wife, Police And Neighbours Injured

Raipur: A domestic dispute turned tragic on Friday night in Rameshwaram Nagar, Bhanpuri, when a man and wife engaged in a heated argument that led to a violent outcome. Khamtarai police received information around 10:30 pm about a quarrel between the couple, with reports suggesting that the husband had stabbed his wife. Upon reaching the scene, the police found that the incident was merely a domestic dispute, not a stabbing.
The police intervened and successfully evacuated the wife and child from the house. As they tried to remove the husband, he set the house on fire. The blaze caused an explosion in a gas cylinder inside the house. Tragically, the husband died in the fire, while four others, including two policemen, sustained injuries.
Khamtarai Police Station in-charge Shiv Narayan Singh clarified that the husband, a known mental health patient undergoing treatment, was involved in a quarrel, not a stabbing incident. After the altercation, the police managed to bring the wife and child to safety, but during the rescue attempt, the husband set the house on fire, leading to a deadly explosion.
Among the injured were two police officers, Hemant Gilhare and Vikas Singh, as well as neighbours Vikram Thakur and Chetan Yogi, who are all receiving treatment at the hospital. The police called in a forensic team for investigation and further action is underway, including registering the inquest and taking statements from the family.
