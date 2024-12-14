ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies In Arson After Domestic Dispute With Wife, Police And Neighbours Injured

Raipur: A domestic dispute turned tragic on Friday night in Rameshwaram Nagar, Bhanpuri, when a man and wife engaged in a heated argument that led to a violent outcome. Khamtarai police received information around 10:30 pm about a quarrel between the couple, with reports suggesting that the husband had stabbed his wife. Upon reaching the scene, the police found that the incident was merely a domestic dispute, not a stabbing.

The police intervened and successfully evacuated the wife and child from the house. As they tried to remove the husband, he set the house on fire. The blaze caused an explosion in a gas cylinder inside the house. Tragically, the husband died in the fire, while four others, including two policemen, sustained injuries.