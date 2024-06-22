Man Dies by Suicide While Being on Video Call With Mother in Chhattisgarh

Korba: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a youth died by suicide while being on a video call with his mother who watched the incident live in Korba district of the state. The mother of the deceased has accused the son's in-laws of harassment. The mother told that she tried a lot to stop her son from ending life by suicide in a video call, but the son did not listen to her and ended his life in front of her eyes.

The deceased has been identified as Hansraj Kosle who took the extreme step at Gajra Basti where he had been living separately from his parents with his wife.

According to Sulochana, the mother of the deceased Hansraj Kosle, her son made a video call on Friday and he was very upset in the video call. Sulochana said that Hansraj cried in the video call while complaining about his in-laws he said were harassing him every now and then.

“He said he cannot bear the distance from his 4-year-old son. He said his wife always quarrels with him and her brother and relatives threaten him due to which he had no interest in living," Hansraj's mother said. She said that she tried her best to convince his son against suicide, but he did not listen and ended his life. The victim's mother said she was watching the entire incident live through a video call.

Hansraj, a youth from Bankimongra, was married six years ago. But since his marriage, there were fights between the husband and wife every day. A few days after marriage, the son separated from his mother and started living in Gajra Basti along with his wife. But the dispute between the husband and wife did not reduce. According to the victim's mother, his wife often used to go to her maternal home after a fight, due to which Hansraj was upset.

The victim's mother has lodged a complaint with the Bankimongra police station and demanded action against the son's in-laws.

Pramod Dansena, TI, Bankimongra Police Station said that a case has been registered into the incident and a probe has been launched to ascertain the facts.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.