​Man Dies by Suicide Inside Coimbatore Police Station; Commissioner Orders Judicial Inquiry

Coimbatore: Coimbatore City Police commissioner Saravana Sundar disclosed that a 60-year-old man from the Samichettipalayam area in Tamil Nadu died by suicide inside the Periya Kadai Veethi police station. The commissioner also said he has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Rajan and announced that departmental action will be taken against officers found to have been negligent.

Sundar also clarified that the death that took place within the police station should not be categorised as a "lock-up death." The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, and an investigation is on, police said.

What exactly happened?

The commissioner said Rajan came to the police station late on Tuesday night. He told Senthilkumar, the constable on duty, that he was being followed by some people. The police confirmed no one was outside the station, and asked Rajan to go home.

“Last night, when constable Senthilkumar was on duty at the police station, a man came in claiming that some people were chasing him away. When the police came out and saw that no one was there, they asked him to go home and went to make duty-related calls," the commissioner said.

While the constable was busy with his work, Rajan went upstairs to the sub-inspector's room and died by suicide. The incident was not discovered until other officers arrived for their morning shift around 7 AM the next day.

A case was registered, and an investigation is on. Forensic and fingerprint experts were engaged, and CCTV footage from both the police station and the surrounding area is being reviewed.

​According to police, CCTV footage showed Rajan walking in the Pothys Corner area before entering the police station.

An entry in his diary led police to identify him as Rajan. His family members revealed that he was under stress for about 10 days. The police have also released CCTV footage showing Rajan running on the road, arriving at the station, and speaking with an officer.

"This incident is a suicide that took place in the police station, and it cannot be said as a lockup death. Everything will be cleared after the judge's inquiry. Similarly, departmental action will be taken against those who were negligent in their duties. Also, whether the deceased has any criminal background remains to be seen," Sundar explained.

Meanwhile, Rajan's relatives were questioned by the police. In addition, the police have also released a CCTV video that shows Rajan running on the road, coming to the police station, and talking to the policeman.

​The commissioner added that police are also investigating whether Rajan had any criminal background. Meanwhile, Rajan’s relatives have been questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry.



Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.