Man Dies By Suicide Month After Girlfriend’s Death Amid Legal Battle

Unnao: In a tragic incident, a man, Anoop alias Sonu, died by suicide on Tuesday, a month after his girlfriend's death here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The couple, residents of the Bangarmau area, faced a distressing situation after entering into a relationship. It was marked by a runaway marriage and a court battle to save their relationship following a case by the girl’s family.

“On December 5, 2024, the couple ran away from home to build a life together. They got married in the Arya Samaj temple on January 10. However, their happiness was short-lived, as the pressure from the girl's family mounted, leading to a court battle to save their relationship,” said a police officer.

Anoop's girlfriend (16) died during treatment at Hallet Hospital on March 1, 2025. Her father subsequently accused Anoop, his parents, and sister of killing his daughter, following which the Kotwali police launched an investigation.