Man Dies By Suicide By Jumping From Fifth Floor Of GND Hospital In Amritsar

Amritsar: A 50-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Thursday.

The deceased was a resident of Verka in Amritsar district and worked in a factory. He had come to the hospital for treatment after a road mishap. ADCP Harpal Singh said the deceased worked in a factory in Verka and had met with an accident a few days back,

He was treated at the hospital following which he went home. However, he complained of health issues a few days after treatment and again came to the hospital for treatment. The doctors, after analysing the test reports, advised surgery which upset the deceased.

He talked to his family for a while and then jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital. The deceased suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. The deceased took the extreme step in the presence of his family members. It is learnt that the deceased has two children and had been suffering from depression.

Singh said a case has been registered and the body sent for postmortem. The statements of the deceased's family members have been recorded and further investigation into the matter is on, the ADCP said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.