Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Neighbour At Lodge In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two people were found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor here early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, who checked into the lodge on Saturday, were natives of nearby Vilappilsala.

Kumar (53) is suspected to have ended his life after killing Asha (42) who lived in his neighbourhood, they said.

"The man and the woman were living in Vilappilsala. He was found hanging in the room after slitting his wrist. The body of the woman was found lying nearby," a police officer said.