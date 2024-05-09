Techie Dies by Suicide after Having a Tiff with His Girlfriend in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man, who had a tiff with his girlfriend, died by suicide while speaking to her over the phone. This incident took place under Rajendranagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad. According to SSI Mounika, Imroj Patel (29) of Tandoor, Vikarabad district, has resided in Paramareddy Hills in Rajendranagar for the past many years. He was working as a software engineer in a private company and fell in love with a young woman. However, differences arose between the two a few days ago.

With this, the young woman kept aloof from Imroj. Imroj Patel was deeply offended when his girlfriend maintained a distance from him. He called the young woman over his phone from his flat on Tuesday night. He spoke for a while and said that he was dying by suicide. Immediately, she told about it to another friend, who was staying near her boyfriend's house and suggested to go to Imroj Patel's flat.

When he went and saw, he had already died by suicide by hanging himself with a blanket at home. On receiving the information, the Rajendranagar police registered a case and started an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

