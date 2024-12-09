Man Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Pressured To Convert In Chhattisgarh; Wife Among Four Arrested

Dhamtari: A 30-year-old man in Chhattisgarh ended his life after alleged harassment by his own wife and in-laws to change his religion. Police have arrested four accused in the case for abetment to suicide.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old tailor Linesh Sahu, allegedly ended his life in Potiyadih village on December 7. Those arrested include Sahu’s wife, sister-in-law, and parents-in-law, who are accused of pressuring him for religious conversion.

Wife, In-laws arrested

According to Arjuni Police, the arrests followed a complaint from the deceased’s family, who claimed Linesh was harassed by his wife Karuna Sahu and her family to convert to his religion. All the accused have been booked under Section 108 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly abetting suicide.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was deeply troubled by his wife and in-laws' alleged pressure for religious conversion. After posting his ordeal on social media, he took the extreme step,” said ASP Manishankar Chandra.

Timeline

Linesh posted a note on social media on December 7 accusing his wife and in-laws of pressuring him to change his religion. Shortly after, he took his own life. Following a preliminary investigation, after the complaint of the deceased’s family members, police detained Linesh’s wife and, based on further evidence, arrested her along with her sister and parents.

Married in 2023

The deceased’s family revealed that Linesh married Karuna Sahu last year. They alleged that his wife and in-laws began pressuring him to convert to their religion, soon after the wedding. Vexed with the harassment, he died by suicide, the family said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.