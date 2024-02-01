Man Dies after Speeding Car Hits His Bike in Haryana, Driver Flees

Karnal (Haryana): A 37-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Haryana's Karnal on Wednesday. The minor car driver, who fled the spot after leaving behind his vehicle, is yet to be arrested, police sources said. The police said that the uncontrolled car hit a bull before ramming into the two-wheeler in the Green Belt area near the National Highway.

Locals, who gathered at the spot informed the police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took the body into possession. Further investigation into this incident has been launched. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sandeep's friend Rahul said, "Sandeep used to work in a transport company in Karnal. The mishap unfolded when he was going home from work. The incident took place between Udham Singh Chowk and Noor Mahal Chowk. His family members have been informed about the incident."

Investigating officer Tarsem said, "Police teams rushed to the spot on information. The body of the deceased has been taken to Kalpana Chawla Medical College for post-mortem and his family members have been informed about the incident. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem."

Tarsem further said, "The two-wheeler and the Thar involved in the accident have been seized. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV was a minor. The high-speed car first hit a divider and then a bull before hitting the motorcycle. The driver of the car is on the run and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused."